Cairo, Aug 27 (AP) Sudan received on Friday a shipment of 218,400 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from France, according to UNICEF.

The vaccines were delivered to the east African nation with UNICEF's support and through COVAX, a U.N-backed initiative that aims at guaranteeing low and middle-income countries access to vaccines.

Also Read | Japan Govt is Allocating USD 13 Billion for Coronavirus Protection Measures.

So far, Sudan has recorded more than 37,500 cases and 2,831 deaths. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher given the scarcity of tests.

Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated nearly 830,000 people out of the country's population of 45 million.

Also Read | Khalil Haqqani, Taliban's New Self-Proclaimed Chief of Security in Kabul, Was Designated As 'Terrorist' by US With $5M Bounty on His Head.

“The vaccinations come at a critical time as the infection numbers are climbing while the country is preparing to re-open schools after three years of numerous interruptions,” UNICEF said in a statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)