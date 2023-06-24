Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Quetta (Pakistan), Jun 24 (AP) A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.

Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.

Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle.

He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility but similar attacks in the past were claimed by Baluch separatist groups.

Southwestern Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists under the umbrella group of the Baluchistan Nationalist Army. (AP)

