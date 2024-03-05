Sharjah [UAE], March 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, awarded the winners of the 29th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence (SAEE) earlier today, at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, delivered a speech thanking Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support in improving the emirate's educational and cultural environment.

She also praised Sheikh Sultan for attending the occasion and congratulating the winners.

In her speech, Al Hashimi emphasised that the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, the first of its kind to honour students, is more than just a symbol of excellence and inspiration; it is also a platform for building bridges of creativity and constructive contributions for the future of the educational system.

She praised the 29th edition's participation rate of 64 percent, indicating the award's effectiveness in accomplishing its fundamental objectives of inspiring and supporting students to develop, innovate, and be creative.

Al Hashimi concluded her address by hailing the award recipients and emphasised its importance in sparking minds and fostering an outstanding culture.

Attendees also saw a presentation that detailed the award's history and progress, as well as its role in stimulating excellence in both the educational and intellectual sectors of the emirate.

At the end of the ceremony, the Sharjah Deputy Ruler recognised the winners of this year's edition, with Emirates Schools Establishment receiving the award for most outstanding educational institution. (ANI/WAM)

