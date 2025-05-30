Washington, May 30 (AP) The Supreme Court on Friday again cleared the way for the Trump administration to strip temporary legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants, pushing the total number of people who could be newly exposed to deportation to nearly 1 million.

The justices lifted a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place for more than 5,00,000 migrants from four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The court has also allowed the administration to revoke temporary legal status from about 3,50,000 Venezuelan migrants in another case.

Republican President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to deport millions of people, and in office has sought to dismantle Biden administration polices that created ways for migrants to live legally in the US. (AP)

