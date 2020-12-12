New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Diplomat Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission of India.

He is expected to take up the assignment in Islamabad shortly.

Also Read | Russia’s Roscosmos Starts Development of Nuclear-Powered Space Tug for Flights to Moon, Jupiter, Venus: Report.

Suresh is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service officer and has worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Current Charge d'Affaires at the High Commission of India, Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia will be leaving soon for his next assignment as Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Developer AstraZeneca Buying US Base Alexion for USD 39 Billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)