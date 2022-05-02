Karachi [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Pakistan investigators have arrested an alleged suspect who might have facilitated the suicide bombing at the Karachi University(KU) which killed three Chinese individuals and a Pakistani civilian.

Bebgar Imdad, a KU student, and resident of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area were taken into custody by the rangers, police personnel, and intelligence agencies, reported the Express Tribune. Later, he was transferred to an undisclosed location, as stated by an investigation agency officer.

Sources reveal that the suspect was traced by the investigators with the help of a mobile phone link. Investigators of the case hinted that they have clues which lead to the fact that the KU student was the one, responsible for facilitating the female suicide bomber at the university.

Further, some foreign literature accompanied by laptops was recovered from the possession of Bebgar, reported the Express Tribune. They are said to be related to a social networking site. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime is also interrogating the detained student regarding the attack.

According to the sources, the Pakistan police even interviewed over a dozen people while raiding various parts of Gulistane-Jauhar, Safura Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Hadid and Old City Area.

Earlier, the police arrested another alleged facilitator of the bombing incident on Wednesday, reported the Express Tribune.

Three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani van driver lost their lives in a car explosion inside the premises of the Karachi University of Pakistan on Tuesday. The three Chinese individuals who were killed were professors of the Confucius Institute. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also condemned the attack. (ANI)

