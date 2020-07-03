Geneva, Jul 3 (AP) Two trains collided in a tunnel on a mountain railway in Switzerland on Friday, slightly injuring a few people, the railway operator said.

A car shuttle train transporting about 15 vehicles hit the side of a local passenger train with about 30 people on board that was travelling in the opposite direction, Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn spokesman Jan Baerwalde told broadcaster SRF.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High Level Meeting on Preparedness to Tackle Flood Situation in Different Parts of Country: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

The cause of the crash near Oberwald, in Valais canton (state) in southern Switzerland, wasn't immediately clear.

The line between Realp and Ulrichen, part of a scenic Alpine route that connects the ski resort of Zermatt with central and eastern Swizerland, was closed following the collision. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan: 19 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Sikh Pilgrims Rams Into Train in Punjab's Sheikhupura District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)