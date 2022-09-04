Hama [Syria], September 4 (ANI): Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission in Hama city in which all the crew members were killed, according to local media.

As per Defense Ministry, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

"A military helicopter crashed on Sunday morning, northeast of Hama, during a training mission, as a result of a technical failure, which led to the martyrdom of the helicopter crew," Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported citing a military source.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

