Taipei [Taiwan], February 1 (ANI): Going away from its earlier move, Taiwan decided to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month after the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a media report said on Tuesday.

According to the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) on Monday, Taiwan's delegation will participate in the upcoming opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics Games starting from February 4-20, Focus Taiwan reported.

Citing the CTOC statement, the media outlet reported that the IOC has sent out a number of notices since January 29, requiring all delegations to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to cooperate with their responsibilities in the Olympic Charter by sending personnel to attend the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decision was made after discussions with the Sports Administration that took into account disease prevention and the health of the delegation, according to the CTOC.

Previously, Taiwan's delegation was not going to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies, according to the Sports Administration, citing flight schedules and COVID-19 disease prevention.

The 2022 Winter Olympics -- which will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20 -- is expected to witness 32 world leaders and heads of international organisations.

The presence of a number of foreign guests comes as the US and a number of countries have announced the diplomatic boycott of games over China's human rights abuses.

The games also face the risk of air pollution and China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment earlier this week had announced that it will take measures to restrict the operations of some air polluters. (ANI)

