Taipei [Taiwan], November 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has vowed to strengthen coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and democratic allies to counter what it described as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) "transnational repression," following China's recent threats against a Taiwanese lawmaker, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the statement was part of a report submitted to the Legislative Yuan's Transportation Committee after a program aired by China Central Television (CCTV) singled out Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu Offers Condolences to PM Modi and People of India, Says 'Terror May Strike Our Cities, but Will Never Shake Our Souls'.

The broadcast, produced by China's state-run media, directly warned Shen to "stop now, or you will be next." Taiwanese officials denounced the segment as a blatant attempt to intimidate Shen and send a chilling message to the island's citizens.

The intimidation followed a report by Xinhua News Agency last month claiming that Shen was being investigated by the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau for alleged "secession-related" crimes, including his involvement with Kuma Academy, a civil defence initiative aimed at enhancing Taiwan's resilience against hybrid warfare.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes Bhutan Visit, Emplanes for Delhi After High-Level Engagements on Cultural, Energy Ties.

The latest episode adds to Beijing's escalating campaign against perceived supporters of Taiwanese sovereignty, echoing its "22 guidelines" issued last year that allow severe penalties, including capital punishment, for "die-hard separatists."

The MAC reiterated in its report that China has no judicial authority over Taiwan and that China's laws and regulations have no legal effect on its citizens. It warned that such threats demonstrate China's disregard for international norms and its misuse of transnational law enforcement to suppress dissent beyond its borders, as cited by The Taipei Times.

The council urged global partners to reject China's politically motivated arrest warrants, extraditions, and bounty notices. It emphasised that Taiwan would continue to work with MOFA and like-minded democracies to resist Beijing's authoritarian expansionism.

President William Lai reaffirmed Taiwan's determination to safeguard its democracy and maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, urging China to abandon coercion and engage in rational dialogue for regional stability, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)