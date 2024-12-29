Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 (ANI): A Taiwanese delegation led by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu will attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, Taiwan News reported.

The group includes DPP lawmakers Wang Ting-yu and Chen Kuan-ting; KMT lawmakers Lee Yen-hsiu and Ke Ruchun; and TPP Legislator Chen Gau-tzu, CNA reported. The Legislative Yuan's International Affairs Office recently issued a notice requesting that the DPP and KMT nominate two members and that the TPP choose one member.

According to Taiwan News, the Presidential Office selected Han to lead the delegation last week. The group will be in the US from January 18 to 24.

This move comes despite Trump's previous criticism of Taiwan, accusing the country of not paying enough for US "protection" and "stealing" America's chip industry.

Taiwan sent a delegation led by Wang to observe the US Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August to engage with Democrat politicians and government officials and enhance Taiwan-US relations. It also sent a delegation to observe the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Notably, Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 312 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. He will officially be sworn in for his second term as US President on January 20.

Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, Trump promised to tackle various domestic issues, including immigration and inflation. He has indicated a return to his "America First" foreign policy. He had also confirmed that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission.

On the global front, Trump has claimed that he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours of assuming office. Throughout his election campaign, he has vowed to end war in West Asia. He has also announced that he will slap increased tariffs on foreign goods entering the US.

His re-election makes him the second man in the US history to serve non-consecutive terms as country's president after Grover Cleveland, who served as US' 22nd and 24th President. (ANI)

