Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): A light aircraft belonging to Jazirah Aviation Club crashed into the sea off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, resulting in the death of the pilot and his co-pilot.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that its Air Accidents Investigation Section received a report about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

The GCAA extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the two victims. (ANI/WAM)

