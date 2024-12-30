Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 (ANI): Taiwan has committed to provide USD 5 million in funding for the renovation of a medical building in Lviv, Ukraine. The building, at the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukrain, will provide post-surgery rehabilitation services to those in need, Taipei Times reported.

The government would finance the renovation of a rehabilitation building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Also Read | Mikheil Kavelashvili, Former Georgian Footballer, Sworn In As Georgia's President (Watch Video).

Once the renovation is complete, the building will be renamed the "Taiwan Friendship Building" in recognition of Taiwan's support, as per Taipei Times.

To facilitate the aid, representatives from the Taipei Representative Office in Poland, the Lviv City Government and Unbroken virtually signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday, the release said.

Also Read | China: Lottery Winner Defrauded of INR 11.5 Crore, yet To Receive Winnings Despite Court Victory.

Further, Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francois Wu, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Wu who was present at the signing ceremony, and stated the government would continue to collaborate with the Lviv city government and assist in Ukraine's efforts to forge ahead in times of difficulty.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sadovyi, who is currently on a five-day visit to Taiwan, expressed his gratitude for Taiwan's generosity and affirmed that the aid would further benefit wounded people in Ukraine.

According to Taipei Times, this latest pledge of financial support follows Taiwan's previous donations to Ukraine. In 2022, Taiwan provided USD 800,000 to the Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital of Emergency and Intensive Care in Lviv, which is now part of the Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center.

Additionally, the donations were part of aid provided by the government in the first half of 2022 to seven Ukrainian hospitals totaling USD 5.8 million.

Lviv has become a hub for treating and rehabilitating injured military personnel and civilians since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

More than 16,000 injured Ukrainians, including children, have been treated at Unbroken since then, the center says on its Web site.

Sadovyi and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Thursday and are scheduled to stay until tomorrow.

On Friday, the group attended a luncheon hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, where the two sides discussed the ongoing war and the prospects of the eastern European nation, as well as opportunities for more exchanges between Ukraine and Taiwan, according to the ministry release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)