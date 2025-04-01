Taipei [Taiwan], April 1 (ANI): Taiwan has called on democracies worldwide to denounce China as a "troublemaker" following Beijing's recent military drills conducted near the island. The drills were launched shortly after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's commitment to addressing "China's aggression" during his visit to Asia.

On Tuesday, China's military announced joint drills involving its ground forces, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan. The Chinese military termed these exercises a "stern warning." According to Radio Free Asia (RFA), the Eastern Theater Command, responsible for military operations in the area, stated that forces from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were approaching Taiwan from "multiple directions." The drills are said to focus on "combat readiness patrols in both maritime and aerial domains, gaining comprehensive control, targeting naval and land sites, and instituting blockades on important areas and routes," as reported by RFA.

Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed that by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, it had detected 19 PLA ships surrounding Taiwan, including the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. In response, Taiwan deployed aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, as reported by RFA. Taiwan's military issued a statement vowing to stay alert, emphasising its principle of avoiding escalating tensions or provoking conflicts, while effectively countering gray-zone threats.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-Hsiung remarked that the PLA's actions jeopardise regional peace and stability and identified China as a "major troublemaker," according to the RFA report. These military drills follow US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's statements on strengthening America's military partnership with the Philippines to counter "China's aggression" in the Indo-Pacific region. Hegseth also referred to Japan as a "key partner in deterring the military aggression of communist China," particularly in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing continues to assert Taiwan as part of its territory, enhancing its military capabilities with the aim of potentially taking the island by force. While experts suggest that China is not yet fully prepared for such an invasion, significant advancements are being made. China continues to exert military pressure through drills and coercive strategies to force Taiwan into submission, as reported by RFA. (ANI)

