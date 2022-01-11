Beijing [Taiwan], January 11 (ANI): An F-16 aircraft vanished off the radar during a routine training mission in Taiwan on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

A search-and-rescue operation has been launched by the Taiwanese air force to find the jet.

Also Read | 7 Million New Cases of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Europe Last Week: WHO.

The jet took off from the Chiayi Air Base at 2:55 pm [06:55GMT] and disappeared from radars at 3:23 p.m, reported Focus Taiwan citing the country's military.

A response centre has also been set up to monitor the search and rescue operation.

Also Read | Taliban to Resume Hiring Government Employee’s Sans Women.

Taiwan received F-16s from the US, which is the island nation's main arms supplier. Last year, Taiwan had commissioned the US government's defence contractor Lockheed Martin last year to upgrade its ageing fleet of F-16s to more advanced F-16Vs, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)