Taipei [Taiwan], January 8 (ANI): Taiwan's President William Lai condemned China's newest sanctions against senior Taiwanese officials, saying the move only highlights that China has no jurisdiction over Taiwan, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, speaking at the graduation of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau's 62nd investigation training programme, Lai responded to China's announcement naming Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao as alleged "separatists" and adding them to its roster of "Taiwan independence diehards".

Prosecutor Chen Shu-yi was also labelled an "accomplice". China's action was part of its ongoing pressure campaign targeting Taiwan's political leadership.

Addressing reporters ahead of the ceremony, Lai said he felt pride, not concern, when Taiwanese officials became targets of China's cross-border coercion.

Their commitment to serving the public, he said, demonstrates that Taiwanese democracy remains resilient despite Beijing's pressure. Officials such as Cheng, Liu and Chen have continued to fulfil their duties without fear.

Lai referenced the recent visit by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who was sanctioned and barred by China and arrived in Taipei, declaring that "Taiwan is not part of China."

He criticised China's military exercises, political infiltration and cross-border intimidation as destabilising acts that cannot be mistaken for peace. These tactics, he added, will never force Taiwan toward unification, as cited by The Taipei Times.

As commander-in-chief, Lai pledged to defend the nation, safeguard citizens' property and uphold Taiwan's sovereignty.

He stated that China's influence would never be allowed to extend into Taiwan's democratic system. Calling the moment "critical", Lai urged lawmakers from all political parties to move defence-related bills and the central government's budget to committee review without delay, saying this is a core legislative duty, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

