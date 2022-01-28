Dushanbe [Tajikistan], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed and 10 more injured, including six servicemen, during the Thursday clash on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said on Friday.

"As a result of the border conflict the Tajik party had 10 people injured, including six servicemen and four civilians," the committee said, as quoted by the Khovar news agency.

The authorities added that two people had been killed in the incident: an ambulance driver and a villager. (ANI/Sputnik)

