Kabul [Afghanistan], March 25 (ANI): Sixteen directors of Afghanistan's Labour and Social Affairs Ministry have been replaced by the Taliban's senior official relatives, who have only religious education degrees.

According to a report in Pakistan's vernacular media, all the 16 directors, who have been fired, hold either master's or bachelor's degrees. The group's senior officials have appointed their relatives who only have only religious education degrees.

Meanwhile, Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior journalist in Afghanistan said that the Taliban are turning Abdul Hai Habibi Central High School into madrassa.

Citing high school's principal, he further stated that most of the students come from the urban areas but now the Taliban has directed them to shift Abdul Hai Habibi High School away from the city and elsewhere by all means.

Earlier today, dozens of students have rallied in Kabul to protest against the Taliban's decision to block girls' schools.

A number of protestors chanted slogans against the Taliban. One of the slogans said, "No religion has blocked education and the ban on educating girls is blatant gender discrimination."

As the new school year begins in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced that the boys can continue their education normally. However, the doors of the schools have been closed to girls beyond the sixth grade.

Condemning the Taliban's decision not to reopen secondary schools to Afghan girls, the United States and its allies have called on the group to revoke its decision.

A joint statement issued by Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union has condemned the Taliban's decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. (ANI)

