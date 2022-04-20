Istanbul [Turkey], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, during their phone conversation that the outcome of negotiations with Ukraine depended on Kyiv's readiness to take into account Moscow's legitimate demands, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the prospects for the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process, the immutability of the principled Russian position was confirmed: the outcome of the negotiations depends entirely on Kyiv's readiness to take into account our legitimate demands," the ministry said.

Cavusoglu expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Russian special forces in releasing the hostages held by militants in a mosque in Mariupol.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed possible joint steps between the foreign and defence ministries to ensure the security of civilians in Ukraine, including foreigners.

In addition, Lavrov, in a conversation with Cavusoglu, said that "the responsibility for the difficult humanitarian situation in the combat areas lies with the Ukrainian right-wing radical nationalist battalions, which use the civilian population as a 'human shield' and refuse to use the humanitarian corridors regularly provided by the Russian military." (ANI/Sputnik)

