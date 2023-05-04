Ottawa [Canada], May 4 (ANI): Tarek Fatah's daughter Natasha Fatah has said her father, Tarek Fatah, is much more than his political beliefs and is one of the proudest sons of India.

"Tarek Fatah is so much more than his political beliefs. He is one of the proudest sons of India, he is. Every cause was his cause," Natasha said while speaking at a memorial event arranged by the Hindu Forum Canada to celebrate the life and work of Tarek Fatah.

Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on April 24 after a prolonged battle with Cancer. The news was shared by his daughter Natasha Fatah who is a journalist.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

The memorial event was organised by the Hindu Forum Canada.

"I need to make clear that while my father and I shared many of the same beliefs, he was a political activist. He had a mission, a political mission, a humanitarian one, a deep, deep sense of wisdom and a direction he wanted people to move in, or he would hope that they would move in," Natasha said while while addressing the audience.

She said: "We have always talked about a free and secular Iran where women can wear whatever the hell they want and nobody is going to beat them to death in a jail for it. There will be no more Mahsa Amini's in Tariq Fatah's world."

Born in Karachi, Fatah migrated to Canada in 1987, Fatah was an award-winning reporter, columnist, and radio and television commentator, both in Canada and abroad, with a huge social media following, according to Toronto Sun.

Fatah, who died at 73, was a political activist, defender of human rights and an opponent of religious fanaticism. He was a fierce critic of Pakistan and an advocate for the Baloch separatist movement.

Expressing his condolences over the death of the columnist, "Kashmir Files" film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "There was one and only @TarekFatah- daring, funny, knowledgable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend. Will you be able to rest in peace? Om Shanti." (ANI)

