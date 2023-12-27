Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Dec 27 (PTI) Ten Indian labourers were injured on Wednesday when parts of an under-construction factory building collapsed in Western Nepal, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Resham Bohara, they sustained injuries when the Kajaria Tiles Industry's building collapsed in Nawalparasi West.

The accident occurred when the building, which was undergoing construction, was hit by a crane.

All the injured labourers have been admitted to a local community hospital for treatment. However, the condition of one of the Indian labourers is said to be serious.

