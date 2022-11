Peshawar Nov 12 (PTI) A group of terrorists attacked a police training school in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported, police said.

The incident happened when the bike ridden terrorists hurled a hand grenade at the main gate of the police training school Kohat in KPK province.

Also Read | Egypt Bus Tragedy: 19 Killed, Others Injured After Passenger Vehicle Crashes Into Canal in Nile River Delta Region.

“Some unknown bike ridden terrorists attacked a police training school with hand grenades in northwest Pakistan, however no deaths have been reported,” a senior police official said.

The police in the follow up search operation arrested 50 suspects from the area besides conducting statements of the eye witnesses.

Also Read | Thai Food Blogger Phonchanok Srisunaklua Sent to Jail for Five Years After Video of Her Eating 'Bat' Soup Goes Viral.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Qasim Ali khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur visited the training school after the incident and collected evidences from the site.

The RPO directed the concerned police officials to utilise all available resources for the arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Attacks on police stations and other establishments related to the department are common in Pakistan.

Last week at least 5 police personnel, including an officer of the Deputy Superintendent rank, were killed after over 150 dacoits attacked a police station in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Last month in a similar incident two policemen were killed after armed men attacked a police station in South Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In another incident in the Dera Ismail Khan area, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a police constable was killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on him while he was performing his duty in a police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)