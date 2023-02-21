Bangkok [Thailand], February 21 (ANI): Thailand's police have revoked the visa of a man from China for allegedly being involved in illegal immigration of people from their country into Bangkok, The Bangkok Post reported.

Chinese Yu Xinqi, chairman of the Shaanxi Association in Thailand, was taken in and questioned by Thai immigration police on Friday for allegedly founding and running a shady business network in the country.

This move came after Move Forward Party's MP Rangsiman Rome exposed that another Chinese triad leader was allegedly involved in a shady business network similar to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant during a House debate on Wednesday. He identified the suspect as Yu, according to The Bangkok Post.

Earlier, Rangsiman was told by former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuvit Kamolvisit that the suspect founded the Shaanxi Association, located in the jurisdiction of the Kannayao police, as a front for triad activity.

On Friday, Immigration Bureau (IB) Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan said that Yu was detained under the Immigration Act after the police found his inappropriate behaviour regarding establishing an unlicensed association or illegal one. The IB has already revoked his visa.

According to the IB chief, Yu held a retirement visa and has stayed in the kingdom for two years. He later submitted a request under immigration criteria to stay for another year in Chon Buri province. This type of visa is issued to foreigners aged 50 years or over who wish to stay in Thailand, as per the reports in The Bangkok Post.

In Thailand, such cases have become so common. In January, Thailand's Police detained 19 suspects allegedly involved in an illicit business syndicate linked to Chinese businessman Chaiyanant "Tuhao" Kornchayanant.

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) said that the 19 people detained were among suspects listed in 37 arrest warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court, reported The Bangkok Post. (ANI)

