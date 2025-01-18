Washington, Jan 18 (AP) Sub-freezing temperatures forecast for Monday in Washington are prompting President-elect Donald Trump to take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda. Almost everyone visiting Washington won't be able to see it in person.

The decision to move Monday's event indoors marks the first time in 40 years that a president will not be sworn in on the Capitol steps. Plans are underway to accommodate some attendees at the city's pro basketball and hockey arena.

Here's what we know about the arrangements so far, with updates to come as organizers scramble to change plans:

Where will Trump now be sworn in?

The Rotunda is prepared as an alternative for each inauguration in the event of inclement weather. The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday's forecast calls for the lowest Inauguration Day temperatures since that day.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress and other dignitaries and notable guests will be able to view the ceremony from inside the Capitol. Workers were installing a small platform in the Rotunda on Friday.

The US Capitol Police said Friday that outside ticketed areas at the Capitol would be closed “due to the extremely cold weather,” so even if people wanted to gather there as Trump takes the oath inside, they won't be allowed to do so.

How cold is it going to get on Monday?

The National Weather Service is predicting that the temperature will be around 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6 Celsius) at noon Eastern time, when Trump becomes president. That would be the coldest since Reagan's second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to 7 degrees (minus-14 Celsius).

“The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

In 2009, it was 28 degrees (minus-2 Celsius) for President Barack Obama's swearing-in. Biden was sworn in four years ago in a relatively balmy 42 degrees (5.5 Celsius).

A few Democrats poked fun at Trump's decision. Minnesota Gov Tim Walz, who was Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the Democrats' losing 2024 campaign, posted a photo of himself standing in a snowstorm with the caption, “There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.”

Monday's forecast temperature is about the same as it was in Washington 64 years ago, when John F. Kennedy took the oath in a 22-degree chill, and after crews worked overnight clearing eight inches of fresh snow from the parade route. Kennedy delivered his speech from the Capitol's east steps without a topcoat, his frosty breath visible as he spoke.

A half-century earlier, William Howard Taft held his 1909 inauguration indoors after 10 inches of snow fell. That's when the inauguration was still held on March 4, not Jan. 20.

How many members of the public can attend the inauguration inside?

In his social media post about the weather-related change, Trump said that “various Dignitaries and Guests” would be taken into the Rotunda for the ceremony, although it's unclear how many people that meant, or whom.

According to a notice from the US House's sergeant at arms sent to congressional offices, the vast majority of the seats that had been planned for an outdoor ceremony will be excluded and those tickets will become “commemorative.” Organisers are still deciding whether they can admit people who have tickets in sections 3 and 4, which would have been right in front of the stage outdoors.

According to Trump's post, Capital One Arena — where the incoming president is holding a Sunday afternoon rally that remains on — will be open again on Monday for “LIVE viewing of this Historic event.” No information is available yet on how to sign up for a seat inside the arena on Monday.

What about the parade — is it still happening?

Trump also said that Capital One Arena would “host the Presidential Parade,” another tweak from tradition. Trump also said that he would “join the crowd” at Capital One after he takes the oath.

The parade is managed by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and they are hurriedly working to figure out what changes need to be made and how the parade will go on, a task force official said. The official asked not to be named to provide details ahead of an announcement on how the parade will continue.

Normally, thousands of people line the route from the US Capitol to the White House, which the president typically traverses following the swearing-in ceremony. Marching bands and other participants from around the country come to Washington to participate, so presumably they will also be part of the newly arranged indoor festivities.

Are other inaugural events still happening?

According to Trump, yes. The Republican president-elect said on Friday that other inaugural events, including the Sunday rally and his participation in three inaugural balls on Monday night, would take place as scheduled.

If I choose not to go to the inauguration, can I get a refund?

Tickets to the inauguration when it was planned to be outside are free, so no refunds are needed for that.

Associated Press inquiries about any plans by American Airlines and United Airlines to offer refunds or other arrangements for travelers changing their plans were not immediately answered. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines were planning no change in policy. Similar requests to hotel chains including Hilton, IHG, Marriott and Best Western Hotels were not immediately answered. (AP)

