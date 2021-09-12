Boston, Sep 11 (AP) The body of a US Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has returned home to Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among the US service members and Afghans killed in the August 26 bombing near the Kabul airport.

Also Read | 20 Years of 9/11 Attacks: 64% US Voters Feel Terror Attacks Changed the Way America Lives, Says Survey.

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and US Senator Edward Markey paid their respects to her family as the body arrived Saturday at Boston's Logan International Airport.

In Rosario Pichardo's hometown of Lawrence, people lined the streets and waved flags at the vehicle procession of police, firefighters and others that accompanied her casket. A Marine honor guard carried the flag-draped casket into a funeral home.

Also Read | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Against Delta Variant, Says Study.

“She's coming home on the date, the 20th anniversary of the date, that created the war that cost her life,” Francisco Urena, former state veterans commissioner, told The Boston Globe.

She served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

A private funeral Mass will be held at Monday. A public wake is planned Tuesday at a stadium in Lawrence, with burial at Bellevue Cemetery. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)