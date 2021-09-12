Kabul, Sep 12 (AP) The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban's sweep to power on Augut 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul.

It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Sunday about the high-level delegation, saying it included Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdur Rahman Al-Thani, the deputy prime minister who is also Qatar's foreign minister.

He met with Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The Taliban have maintained a political office in the Qatar capital of Doha since 2013.

Last week, Qatar Airways became the first international airline to begin operating international flights out of Kabul international airport, transporting more than 250 foreign nationals, including US citizens, out of the capital.

Qatar has also provided technical assistance, along with Turkey, to restart the airport, which had been damaged by departing US troops who left Afghanistan on August 30 after evacuating tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing the return of the Taliban. (AP)

