Washington, Nov 7 (AP) The Supreme Court seemed likely on Tuesday to preserve a federal law that prohibits people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns.

In their first guns case since last year's expansion of gun rights, the justices suggested that they will reverse a ruling from an appeals court in New Orleans that struck down the 1994 ban on firearms for people under court order to stay away from their spouses or partners.

Liberal and conservative justices sounded persuaded by arguments from the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer that the prohibition is in line with the longstanding practice of disarming dangerous people.

The case before the court involves a Texas man who was accused of hitting his girlfriend during an argument in a parking lot and later threatening to shoot her.

The court's decision in the new case could have widespread ripple effects, including in the high-profile prosecution of Hunter Biden. The president's son has been charged with buying a firearm while he was addicted to drugs, but his lawyers have indicated they will challenge the indictment. (AP)

