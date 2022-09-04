Helmand [Afghanistan], September 4 (ANI): Three children were killed and three others were injured after a blast took place in Afghanistan's Helmand province, as per media reports.

The provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jan as quoted by Xinhua News Agency said that the incident took place in Hiwad Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | Pakistan Flood: Around 1,300 People Die Due to Catastrophic Floods, 29 Deaths Reported in Last 24 Hours.

As per reports, all the victims were students.

On Friday, a deadly blast killed 20 people including a renowned cleric in western Herat province.

Also Read | Bentley Mulsanne, Luxury Sedan Worth Over $300,000, Stolen in London Recovered From Karachi.

Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat was bombed at around 12:40 pm (local time), Khamaa Press reported, citing authorities run by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Mawlawi Mujib Rahman Ansari, the cleric who led the prayers, was killed in what he described as a cowardly attack carried out by the "enemies of religion."

Last month, a number of blasts were reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)