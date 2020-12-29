Paris, December 29: Three French soldiers were killed on Monday when their armoured vehicle hit an explosive device during an operation in the Hombori region in Mali, the French presidency said.

President Emmanuel Macron "salutes with the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers" and "reiterates France's determination to continue the fight against terrorism," said Elysee in a statement.

Some 5,000 French troops started Barkhane Operation in 2014 in the Sahel region to help the G5 Sahel countries -- Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger -- combat extremist insurgents.

