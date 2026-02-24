Washington DC [US], February 24 (ANI): The United States military has carried out another strike in the Caribbean Sea targeting alleged drug smugglers, killing three people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

The Southern Command released footage of the operation, showing a small boat exploding and bursting into flames after being struck. The Command said intelligence confirmed that the vessel was travelling along known narcotics trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in drug-smuggling operations.

"On Feb. 23, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," they said in a post on X.

The latest operation brings the total death toll from US boat strikes, which began in September last year, to around 150. The campaign initially focused on the Caribbean as the United States built up military assets in the region amid tensions with Venezuela, and has since expanded to include strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Al Jazeera reported.

Human rights advocates have criticised the campaign, alleging that the targeting of suspected drug smugglers amounts to extrajudicial killings and risks violating international and domestic laws. United Nations experts warned last year that the attacks "appear to be unlawful killings carried out by order of a Government, without judicial or legal process allowing due process of law." They also said that unprovoked attacks and killings in international waters could violate international maritime laws.

The US administration has maintained that the targeted vessels were carrying drugs, though it has provided limited public evidence beyond strike footage. US President Donald Trump and other officials have argued that each bombing saves thousands of lives from overdose deaths, although it remains unclear whether the campaign has significantly disrupted the regional drug trade.

The latest strike comes as Mexican authorities intensify efforts against drug cartels following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho".

Trump has portrayed the operations as part of a broader war on drugs across the Western Hemisphere. "Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

