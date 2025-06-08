World News | Three Suspects Shot During Arrest Procedure in the South Hebron Hills

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): An initial report of an attempted stabbing at the entrance to Dahariya in the South Hebron Hills has been updated.

According to security sources, the incident involved three suspects who were shot by Israeli forces after refusing to stop and identify during a suspect apprehension procedure.

The circumstances are still being investigated. (ANI/TPS)

