World News | Three Suspects Shot During Arrest Procedure in the South Hebron Hills

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. An initial report of an attempted stabbing at the entrance to Dahariya in the South Hebron Hills has been updated.

Agency News ANI| Jun 08, 2025 06:16 AM IST
World News | Three Suspects Shot During Arrest Procedure in the South Hebron Hills
Representative image

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): An initial report of an attempted stabbing at the entrance to Dahariya in the South Hebron Hills has been updated.

According to security sources, the incident involved three suspects who were shot by Israeli forces after refusing to stop and identify during a suspect apprehension procedure.

The circumstances are still being investigated. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

