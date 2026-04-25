Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tibetans-in-exile in Shimla on Saturday celebrated and observed the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, with prayers and offerings, expressing hope of celebrating his next birthday in his presence.

The observance was jointly organised by the Jonang Monastery, Shimla chapters of the Tibetan Women's Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress. Monks, along with members of the Tibetan community, gathered at the Dingu Hill prayer site near the monastery to offer prayers for his long life and immediate release.

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Speaking with ANI, the Chief Representative of the Centeral Tibetan Administration ,Tsewang Phuntsok said the day holds deep significance for Tibetans and the global Buddhist community. He stated that the Panchen Lama, born on April 25, 1989, in Tibet, was recognised at a young age by Dalai Lama as one of the highest spiritual figures in Tibetan Buddhism, second only to the Dalai Lama.

He recalled that the 10th Panchen Lama had endured hardships and had raised concerns about Tibetan rights through a detailed communication with Chinese authorities, for which he faced imprisonment. Referring to the 11th Panchen Lama, Phuntsok said that at the age of six, he and his family were taken away by Chinese authorities, and since then, there has been no information about his whereabouts or well-being.

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Phuntsok added that while Tibetans celebrate the birthday with devotion, there remains a deep sense of concern and sadness due to the uncertainty surrounding his status. He emphasised that the Panchen Lama recognised by the Dalai Lama continues to be accepted by Tibetan Buddhists worldwide, while the alternative appointed by China is not recognised by the community.

He further said that Tibetan communities across the world observe the day to promote their culture, language and traditions, and to keep alive the message associated with the Panchen Lama. He also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other global institutions, to send a delegation to Tibet to ascertain his condition and secure his release along with other political prisoners.

Tenzin Nangyal a freedom activist said the occasion is important not only for Tibetans but also for Buddhists worldwide. He noted that despite the passage of decades, the whereabouts of the Panchen Lama remain unknown. He said the community continues to celebrate his birthday symbolically and expressed hope that future celebrations would take place in his presence.

Tibetan Buddhist monks say that the cultural and spiritual importance of the Panchen Lama. Acharya Kunga Choephel described the Panchen Lama as one of the two central spiritual pillars of Tibetan Buddhism, likening them to the sun and the moon. He said prayers offered on the occasion are aimed at ensuring the continuity and preservation of Tibetan culture and religion, along with wishes for the long life of the Panchen Lama. He said that they are looking forward to meet him some day this is the dream and wish of every Buddhist.

According to historical records, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima was born in Lhari village in the Nagchu region of the Tibetan Autonomous Region. In 1995, at the age of six, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama by the Dalai Lama. However, China rejected the recognition and appointed its own Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu.

Soon after the recognition, Chinese authorities allegedly took Gendhun Choekyi Nyima and his family into custody. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, making him one of the world's longest-held political prisoners. Tibetan groups and human rights organisations have repeatedly called for transparency regarding his condition and for his immediate release.

The Tibetan community continues to urge the international community to press for his release. The peaceful observance in Shimla, while marked by prayers and reflection, also served as a quiet but firm expression of resistance against religious suppression and a reaffirmation of faith and identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)