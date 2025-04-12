Tibet [Lhasa], April 12 (ANI): Global Tibet advocacy groups have voiced serious concern and are urging a full and transparent investigation into the death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche, a highly revered Tibetan lama who died under suspicious circumstances in the custody of Chinese authorities in Vietnam late last month.

On Friday, Tibetans in exile also held a candlelight vigil in Dharamshala (India) to mourn the death of Tibetan religious leader Rinpoche (56), who had reportedly sought refuge in Vietnam after experiencing harassment from Chinese authorities in Tibet due to his active role in preserving Tibetan language and cultural identity.

According to multiple sources, he was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25 during an operation said to involve both Vietnamese police and Chinese agents. He died just a few days later, on March 29, allegedly while in custody. Vietnamese officials have stated that he died of a heart attack, yet his family was not provided any official documentation or given access to his body. The lack of transparency has sparked global concern among Tibetan communities and human rights organizations.

Heightening the urgency of the situation, the International Tibet Network expressed deep unease over the timing of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam, scheduled for April 14-15. Activists worry that this visit could interfere with or prevent a fair and open investigation into Dorje's death due to political sensitivities and diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam.

Tibetan exiles and global Tibet support groups have launched protests to honor Rinpoche's legacy and to demand clarity and justice regarding the circumstances of his death.

Rinpoche's cousin, Golog Tsering, said, "Tibetans in Tibet live with constant fear--the same fear Rinpoche endured while defending our language and culture. He gave us hope with his quiet strength. Learning of his death felt like losing a part of ourselves. We ask the world to stand with our family and with justice. The timing of Xi Jinping's visit fills us with dread. We need Rinpoche's remains returned so we can honor him according to our traditions."

Tenzin Yangzom of the International Tibet Network stated, "Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche's death in Vietnam under such suspicious conditions is more than a tragedy--it is a political and moral outrage. This respected Tibetan lama fled persecution only to die mysteriously abroad. The world must take notice. With Xi Jinping's visit approaching, we must not let political convenience bury the truth. We demand justice for Rinpoche, his family, and all Tibetans."

Topjor Tsultrim from Students for a Free Tibet said, "Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death reminds us of the fate of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, who died in Chinese custody in 2015. Tibetan leaders who work to preserve our religion and culture are deeply respected by our people--respect the Chinese government can never achieve and deeply fears."

Former political prisoner Golog Jigme added, "The sudden news of Rinpoche's death is deeply distressing. Both the Vietnamese government and the Chinese regime must return his body to his disciples and provide a transparent, credible explanation for his death in line with international legal standards."

Rabga Tashi of Free Tibet emphasized, "This is not only about one Tibetan lama--it's about the systematic use of fear, the suppression of truth, and the erasure of our identity. Rinpoche was targeted for his commitment to preserving our culture. If this is allowed to stand, it sets a dangerous precedent. If we don't act now, who will? If we stay silent, how many more will suffer?"

Tibetans and their supporters are calling on the international community to join in demanding an independent, transparent investigation into the circumstances of Tulku Hungkar Dorje's death, including the alleged involvement of both Vietnamese and Chinese authorities. The International Tibet Network stresses the need for truth and accountability in this alarming case, especially in light of the impending high-level diplomatic visit. (ANI)

