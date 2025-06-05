Sydney [Australia] June 5 (ANI): The Tibet Information Office demonstrated its solidarity with Chinese democrats by taking part in both in-person and virtual commemoration events organised across continents, as this year marks the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and the 6th anniversary of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, according to the report by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The Australia New Zealand Alliance for Victims of the Chinese Communist Regime (NZAVCCR) held a seminar at Ashfield Uniting Church in Sydney on June 1st, which Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo of the Tibet Information Office (also known as the Office of Tibet) attended. According to CTA, the occasion paid tribute to the Chinese citizens and students who perished in the 1989 Beijing demonstrations for freedom and constitutional democratic reform.

On behalf of the Tibetan people, Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo offered their respects to the student martyrs. She remembered a moving story that the late Lodi Gyari Rinpoche had spoken about how His Holiness One of the first foreign leaders to declare support for the Chinese student movement in 1989 was the 14th Dalai Lama. According to the CTA report, His Holiness expressed in his statement his deep solidarity with the students and his strong disappointment over the violent suppression carried out by the Chinese authorities, even though he was aware that it might jeopardise the potential informal meeting with the Chinese counterpart in Hong Kong.

According to the CTA report, she reaffirmed the Tibetan community's steadfast support for justice, truth, and solidarity with all those fighting for freedom under Chinese authoritarianism.

The Chinese Liaison Officers of the various Offices of Tibet in North America and Europe continued this demonstration of solidarity by participating in a worldwide virtual remembrance that was organised by Chinese democrats in Europe. According to the CTA report, Chinese democrats, activists, and academics from other continents were also present, along with the representative of the Office of Tibet and Taipei. (ANI)

