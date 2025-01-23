New Delhi [India] January 23 (ANI): The Tibet Youth Congress (TYC) wrapped up their All-India Bike Rally at Delhi's Tibetan Colony, Majnu Ka Tilla on 22 January 2025. The rally covered more than 20,000 kilometres through 20 Indian states after starting on November 22, 2024, near Bumla Pass on the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally's main goals were to draw attention to important issues such as China's expansionist ambitions and how they negatively affect Tibet and the regions bordering India and Tibet. The riders' interactions with the people and Tibetan support organisations during the trip helped to strengthen their sense of solidarity with the Tibetan struggle.

The rally provided a forum for bringing attention to Tibet's dire circumstances. The bikers conveyed a strong message, calling for cooperation to protect Tibet's rich political, artistic, and natural legacy in the face of environmental degradation and cultural deterioration.

There was a tremendous amount of excitement at the culminating event at Majnu Ka Tilla. As a sign of respect and gratitude for their commitment, TYC President Gonpo Dhundup presented the bikers with traditional white scarves. Many members of the Tibetan community, both young and old, gathered to support the riders and greeted them with prayers, chants, and sincere appreciation.

Speaking at the culmination of the event, the President of Tibet Youth Congress said, "The successful completion of the bike rally is a significant achievement; we travelled 20000 km and went across 20+ states in India, followed by interaction with a number of dignitaries. We convey our message directly to the Chinese government that we'll continue to fight till our rights are fulfilled".

The event resonated with an air of triumph as attendees called the rally a "victory for Tibetans." Despite the challenges posed by China's continued oppression, the Tibetan spirit stood unshaken. The rally reflected the determination of TYC to continue its efforts to protect Tibet's unique identity and to advocate for its total independence.

Under the direction of the Dalai Lama, the Tibet Youth Congress has been dedicated to preserving Tibetan religion, culture, and customs for many years. Every stop made throughout the rally and every voice raised in support of the Tibetan cause demonstrated TYC's dedication to the cause.

Even though the bike rally is over, its message is still relevant. It acted as a reminder that the struggle for Tibetan independence and cultural preservation is a global fight for human rights and justice, not just a Tibetan one. (ANI)

