Washington, DC [US], May 1 (ANI): Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering held two consecutive high-level discussions on Capitol Hill, which included a meeting with Representative Michael McCaul, the former Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and a discussion with current Chair Representative Brian Mast, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

During his meeting with Mast, Sikyong provided an update on conditions within Tibet, emphasizing ongoing repression and the geostrategic relevance of the Tibetan plateau. He and his team also discussed the effects of recent budget reductions on programs aimed at bolstering Tibetan resilience, stressing that the results of these efforts and the soft power that Tibet offers are worthy of continued US support, according to the CTA report.

Representative McCaul, a long-time advocate for the Tibetan cause, graciously received Sikyong and his team, which included Representative Namgyal Choedup from the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, and Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet. As a symbol of his unwavering support for Tibet, McCaul proudly showcased a framed picture of his meeting with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in his office, according to the CTA report.

Sikyong presented a copy of his recent communication with the US Secretary of State and offered an overview of the financial framework of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), pointing out the share of funding sourced from the United States. He underscored the necessity for ongoing and well-structured support for the Tibetan issue, especially given the changing geopolitical landscape, as mentioned in the CTA report.

A significant point of conversation was the appointment of a Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Sikyong highlighted the strategic importance of this role and advocated for it to be directly overseen by the Secretary of State within the new administrative framework.

He also expressed concerns regarding the ongoing challenges faced by Radio Free Asia (RFA), Voice of America (VOA), and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), noting their crucial role in promoting Tibetan voices on a global scale, as reported by the CTA.

In his subsequent meeting with Representative Brian Mast, the focus shifted to enhancing congressional involvement in Tibet-related policies, further strengthening bipartisan backing for Tibet within the US Congress.

This was Sikyong's second interaction with Brian Mast; the first occurred in December 2024 after the House Foreign Affairs Committee's renaming ceremony. Chairman Mast and his staff warmly welcomed the delegation. (ANI)

