Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Sadayuki Komori, a Member of Parliament representing Takatsuki Town in Osaka, Japan, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, where he held a meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

During their discussion, the Deputy Speaker provided MP Komori with an overview of the grave situation currently unfolding in Tibet, the journey of Tibetan democracy, and the operations of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

As reported by CTA, she underscored the importance of his visit, highlighting the common Buddhist values of compassion and kindness that unite the Japanese and Tibetan people. She also conveyed hopes for stronger collaboration in fields like environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and spiritual exchange.

According to CTA, the Deputy Speaker highlighted Dalai Lama's first overseas visit after going into exile was to Japan in 1967, and she also mentioned the 9th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet held in Tokyo earlier this year. She extended her heartfelt gratitude to Japan for its longstanding support for the Tibetan cause and noted that the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet remains the largest parliamentary support group for Tibet in the world.

According to reports, she also addressed the deteriorating conditions in Tibet, drawing attention to the growing restrictions on Tibetan cultural, religious, and linguistic practices and calling for increased international support. "We are not against the Chinese people, but against the CCP's policies that are driving Tibetans to self-immolate," she said.

CTA reported that Dolma Tsering further drew attention to the Chinese government's destruction of Tibet's fragile environment, urging the international community to hold China accountable for its human rights violations and environmental destruction while engaging in business with the country.

MP Komori, as per the report, shared that the Dalai Lama had visited his school in Japan multiple times, and that Tibet has always had a special meaning for him, an inspiration behind his visit to Dharamshala. To conclude the meeting, the Deputy Speaker presented him with a traditional Tibetan ceremonial scarf and souvenirs, followed by a tour of the Parliament Hall. (ANI)

