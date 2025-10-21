Mumbai, October 21: The former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, is facing serious allegations from his 31-year-old former girlfriend, Michelle Ritter, who has accused him of stalking, abuse, and "toxic masculinity." Ritter claims Schmidt subjected her to constant digital surveillance amid disputes over cash, a failed AI startup, and access to his Bel Air mansion. She filed a temporary restraining order against the 70-year-old billionaire late last year, citing control over her personal and business life.

Ritter also alleges that Schmidt pressured her to sign a gag order denying sexual assault or harassment claims. As per the New York Post report, Ritter and Schmidt had reached a written settlement in December, requiring Schmidt to make "substantial payments" to her. However, Ritter filed a domestic violence restraining order just a week later, claiming Schmidt had locked her out of her AI startup, Steel Perlot, into which he had invested USD 100 million. AI Will Replace Most Programmers in Next Year, AGI and Superintelligence Will Surpass Smartest Humans in 5 Years: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (Watch Video).

The TRO was later withdrawn in January after both parties reached an amended agreement, though Ritter claims Schmidt has failed to meet his obligations and is now pursuing an arbitration proceeding with a USD 75,000 fee she cannot afford. The filings also allege that Schmidt used his influence to control Ritter’s access to data, devices, finances, and business operations. She claimed that private investigators followed her parents to and from a Los Angeles restaurant, prompting police intervention, and requested court protection for her German Shepherd, Henry. Elon Musk Responds to Question on Jobs Cannot Be Automated by AI, Says ‘There Will Be a Premium for Human Experiences’. Ritter was reportedly residing at Schmidt’s USD 61 million Bel Air mansion during this period, seeking exclusive access to the property as part of the legal proceedings. As per the report, Schmidt’s legal team, led by attorney Patricia Glaser, filed an 82-page response calling Ritter’s claims "demonstrably false" and a "blatant abuse of the judicial system." Most of the filing remains redacted ahead of a December 4 court hearing in Los Angeles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

