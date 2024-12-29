Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile passed a resolution expressing unwavering solidarity with Tibetans enduring severe repression under Chinese rule.

The official statement reaffirmed the Tibetan people's ongoing struggle for their fundamental human rights, religious freedom, and cultural preservation in the face of the Chinese Communist Party's occupation of Tibet.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Great Barrier Reef: 40-Year-Old Man Killed While Fishing with Family Near Australia.

The resolution began with a solemn tribute to the Tibetans who had sacrificed their lives and well-being for Tibet's freedom and culture. It emphasised the profound courage shown by Tibetans in Tibet who continued to resist the Chinese government's systematic oppression despite facing extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and forced disappearances.

The resolution also extended condolences to the families of those who had been martyred in the cause of Tibet.

Also Read | AT&T, Verizon Cyberattack: China-Linked Salt Typhoon Threat Actor Attempts To Hack US Telecom Giants To Gain Access to Geolocate Individuals, Record Calls.

Central to the resolution was the condemnation of China's "sinicization" policies, particularly the expansion of state-run boarding schools designed to forcibly assimilate Tibetan children. These colonial-style schools, the resolution stressed, separated children from their families, communities, and cultural heritage, deepening the cultural genocide.

It specifically condemned the recent closure of the Ragya Gangjong Norbu Lobling School in Golog, which had long been a beacon of Tibetan education and culture. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to these policies and called for the freedom of Tibetans to practice their religion, language, and culture without coercion.

Another critical point of the resolution was the demand for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who had been detained by the Chinese government since 1995. The resolution also called for the release of all Tibetan political prisoners and demanded accountability for their treatment.

Reaffirming Tibet's historical sovereignty, the resolution challenged China's claim over Tibet, asserting that Tibet had never been a part of China. The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile stood firm in its commitment to the Middle Way Policy, advocating for dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict. However, it stressed that any failure by the Chinese government to engage in meaningful dialogue would hold China responsible for the future consequences.

The resolution also expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of India, and to global supporters, especially the United States, for their unwavering solidarity. Finally, it called on Tibetans in exile to continue advocating for Tibet's rights and cultural preservation in their respective countries. This resolution marked a powerful reaffirmation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's commitment to the just cause of Tibet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)