New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress organised Rangzen or freedom concert at Majnu ka Tila in New Delhi to mark the 110th anniversary of the 13th Dalai Lama's proclamation of reaffirmation of Tibet's independence.

Tibetans performed songs and dances to celebrate the independence of Tibet.

They showcased the independent lifestyle and freedom they enjoy while being outside of Tibet as compared to the lifestyle of Tibetans in occupied Tibet. The programme showcased songs and dances focussing on Tibetan culture and their aspiration for independence.

Tibetan Youth Congress is a worldwide organization of Tibetans united in a common struggle for the restoration of complete independence for the whole of Tibet, which includes the traditional three provinces of U-Tsang, Do-toe, and Do-med.

An independent Organization, with a written constitution and its plans and programs, Tibetan Youth Congress has emerged as the largest and most active non-governmental Organization of Tibetans in exile.

The organisation has more than 38,000 members worldwide. (ANI)

