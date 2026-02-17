Indore, February 17: Indore police arrested a 24-year-old MBA student for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, raping her dead body, and later attempting to contact her spirit through tantric rituals after fleeing to Mumbai, officials said. The accused, identified as Piyush Dhamanodia, was apprehended from Mumbai's Andheri area on February 14, a day after the body of the woman was recovered from his flat in the Dwarkapuri police station limits of Indore. The deceased had been reported missing on February 11. Her body was found on February 13 after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the flat.

According to DCP Zone 4 Krishnalal Chandani, Piyush, a resident of Mandsaur and a second-year MBA student, was in a relationship with the victim, and the two were planning to get married. However, he suspected that she was in contact with another man. On February 10, he allegedly took her to his flat, where they had physical relations. A dispute later broke out, following which he strangled her with a rope. Police said that after committing the crime, the accused left the flat, consumed alcohol, and returned later. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to having sex with the woman's corpse before locking the flat and fleeing to Mumbai. Indore Shocker: Man Downloads and Shares Child Porn on Social Media Platforms, Arrested After US-Based Cyber Tipline Alerts Home Ministry.

Police said the accused stayed in the Panvel area and later travelled to Nalasopara, where he performed tantric rituals in an attempt to communicate with the woman's spirit. Items including a scarf, vermillion and bangles were recovered from his possession. Police said he had watched videos online to learn the ritual process. Police further revealed that after the murder, the accused used the victim's mobile phone to circulate previously recorded intimate videos of the two in a college group, allegedly to defame her. His family was reportedly opposed to the marriage. Indore Shocker: Boy Sodomised, Forced Into Oral Sex on School Campus in Madhya Pradesh; 2 Detained.

The post-mortem examination has been conducted, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining digital evidence and other material recovered during the remand period.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)