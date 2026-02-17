Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K Jayakumar said the audit report related to the Global Ayyappa Summit will be discussed at a Board meeting on Tuesday amid ongoing scrutiny over alleged discrepancies in accounts.

Addressing mediapersons here, Jayakumar said, "The audit report related to the Global Ayyappa Summit will be discussed today. Afterwards, the Devaswom Board will hold a meeting. There are discrepancies in the accounts."

He added that the Board would take a position on the Sabarimala women's entry issue at an appropriate time. "The Devaswom Board will take a position on the Sabarimala women's entry issue when the time comes. Now is not the time to say anything. Everything will be said when the time comes," he said.

The TDB had previously issued a clarification rejecting media reports regarding the audit of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held in September 2025.

The Board termed allegations, including claims of Rs 1 lakh spent on a specific cot for the Chief Minister, as incorrect. It stated that Rs 3,83,439 was an estimate for furniture and related upgrades at the Pamba Guest House, used by dignitaries.

The Board also addressed concerns over cultural programme expenses, stating that musician Ishaan Dev and a 35-member team performed at the event and that the Rs 8 lakh payment covered accommodation, rehearsals and technical costs. It added that Rs 3 crore received as sponsorship from Dhanalakshmi Bank and Kerala Bank had been credited to the General Fund.

The Kerala High Court's Devaswom Bench recently granted the TDB 10 days to explain financial discrepancies flagged in the audit report.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to begin hearings in the Sabarimala temple entry matter in April, revisiting constitutional questions linked to religious practices and equality. The proceedings scheduled before a nine-judge Constitution Bench are expected to revisit key issues surrounding essential religious practices, equality, and constitutional morality.

Fixing a schedule, the apex Court directed that hearings will begin at 10:30 AM on April 7. Reviews of petitioners and supporting parties will be heard from April 7 to April 9, followed by original writ petitioners from April 14 to 16. Rejoinders, if any, will be heard on April 22. The court emphasised strict adherence to timelines.

"The nodal counsels in consultation with arguing counsel of the parties shall prepare the internal arrangement so that oral submissions from both sides can be heard within the stipulated timeline", the apex Court noted. (ANI)

