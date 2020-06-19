Geneva, June 19: Members of the Tibetan community from Switzerland and Lichtenstein held an anti-China protest in front of the United Nations complex in Geneva on Friday. Protestors holding Tibet flags and banners marched out the complex. Some of the banners read: "China open Tibet to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Now", "China: Stop Genocide in Tibet" Also Read | 'We Are All One,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at All-Party Meeting Called by PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Tibetians have held protests regularly against the Chinese occupation. Currently, the region is administered by China as the Tibetan Autonomous Region. Also Read | Singapore: Indian National Jailed for GST Fraud and Money Laundering.

China has carried out large scale human right violations with various activists and human rights organisations holding it responsible for changing the ethnic makeup of the region by encouraging large scale migration of Chinese Han people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)