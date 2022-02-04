New York [US], February 4 (ANI): Ethnic minorities including Tibetans, Mongolians, Hong Kongers, and Uyghurs gathered outside the Chinese consulate in New York City to protest against the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The protest took place on Thursday where participants from hundreds of people took part in the demonstration against the human rights abuses by Chinese officials.

"Tibetans, Southern Mongolians, Hong Kongers, Uyghurs, and allies are currently outside the Chinese consulate in NYC to protest against #Beijing2022. China NEVER should have been allowed to host these games. Shame on the CCP & IOC!," Students for a Free Tibet said in a Tweet on Friday.

Under President Xi Jinping, Chinese authorities have been committing mass abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans, ethnic groups, and religious believers from all independent faith groups.They termed Beijing Games as "Genocide Games" and chanted slogans like "Beijing Olympics, Genocide Games".

US administration in December had announced its decision not to send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics citing human rights violations in China.

This was followed by the UK, Australia, and Canada. Their athletes will still participate in the Games nonetheless. The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

Meanwhile, China has refuted all the allegations. Chinese President Xi Jinping will declare the games opening ceremony at the Bird's Nest National Stadium, which was built for, and launched, the summer Olympics in 2008 as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Thomas Bach President of the International Olympics Committee, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are among the foreign dignitaries to attend the event.

The presence of a large number of foreign guests comes as the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in China and Winter Olympics games face risks of air pollution. (ANI)

