Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that the time for dialogue or mediation with the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), regarding the tense political situation in the country, was now over.

"The time for dialogue or mediation between the two parties has gone," Rasheed told show host Shahzeb Khanzada during the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

The federal minister said that as far as the PML-N was concerned, it had taken a very bold step. leaving no room for dialogue with the government.

During the show, Rasheed mentioned that the doors of the Prime Minister House were open to everyone for dialogue on resolving issues, but those who are subject to accountability proceedings initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a federal executive agency of the Pakistan government, would not be welcome inside.

According to Geo News, the statement from the Railways Minister came after Federal Minister of Science, Fawad Chaudhry endorsed PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's suggestion that there be "institution-level talks" to resolve the ongoing political crisis and de-escalate tensions between the government and the Opposition.

He further stated that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam's narratives could not be acceptable in any way and the people had understood the anti-state agenda of the Opposition.

"Apparently, only 28 PML-N MNAs attended a [recent] meeting [called by their leaders]. Nawaz and Maryam are agents of anti-Pakistan forces, while the people who have been speaking against the country are mostly wanted by NAB," he continued.

The minister also alleged that Nawaz had deliberately engineered the current situation, as he is backed by forces that want chaos in Pakistan. He also stated that any such attempt would be suppressed with full force.

He described Nawaz Sharif as a 'political liability' for the Opposition and said he was "trying to wrap up the N-League's politics in Punjab".

The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday.PDM had earlier organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

