Batumi [Georgia], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, has reached five, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, the fifth victim is underage.

On Friday, a part of the 7-story residential building collapsed in Batumi, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

The local authorities in Batumi said that an explosion due to a gas leak could have caused the collapse. (ANI/Sputnik)

