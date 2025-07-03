Moscow, Jul 3 (PTI) A top Russian general has been killed in the Kursk region near the Ukrainian border, according to the officials.

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy chief of the Russian Navy, was killed during what Russia's Defence Ministry described as "combat work" in the western Kursk region, which borders Ukraine's Sumy region, the BBC reported.

The ministry gave no further details about the operation.

Decorated with the highest title — Hero of the Russian Federation — Gudakov was formerly commander of the crack 155th Marine Brigade before promotion as the deputy chief of Naval Staff in March.

"General Gudkov was killed when he was visiting his troops on the frontline,” Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote in a Telegram post, without giving any details and when the incident took place.

Simultaneously, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako of Maritime Territory in the Russian far east, from where Gen Gudakov was transferred to the front with his brigade, broke the news of his death.

In the three-and-half-years of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has confirmed that 10 generals have been killed.

