Washington [US], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US national security adviser Robert O'Brien met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, senior officials and top brass during his trip to Hanoi on Saturday, the National Security Council said.

"NSA Robert O'Brien met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss the strength of the U.S. - Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and our joint efforts to advance a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the US security authority tweeted.

Also Read | UK Signs Interim Trade Deal with Canada Ahead of Post-Brexit Talks.

O'Brien arrived in Vietnam for a three-day visit on Friday. On Saturday, he met with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam, to discuss efforts to combat transnational crime and expand security cooperation, as well as with National Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich -- for talks on "war legacy issues."

The US security chief also met with the Southeast Asian nation's foreign minister, Pham Binh Minh, to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties and discuss future expansion of their economic and security relationship. He is expected to travel on to the Philippines later in the day. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Senegal: Over 500 Fishermen Diagnosed With ‘Mysterious Skin Disease’ After Return From Sea, Sent to Quarantine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)