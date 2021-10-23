Kabul [Afghanistan], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Torkham border crossing point which links Afghanistan and Pakistan has been reopened and those having travel documents can cross it, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry, has said.

"The Torkham gate is reopened and those Afghans have passport and Pakistan visa can cross the border," Balkhi said in his Twitter account.

The reopening of Torkham crossing point has been announced in the wake of the visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who visited Kabul on Thursday.

During Qureshi's one-day visit to Afghanistan capital Kabul and his meetings with officials here, matters pertaining mutual interests including reopening border crossing points and enhancing trade and economic cooperation came under discussion, according to local media reports. (ANI/Xinhua)

