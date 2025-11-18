Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI): To realize carbon neutral, Toyota Car is conducting an investigation of bioethanol in Fukushima Okuma town. It is a symbol of Fukushima's recovery and the bud of new industrial accumulation.

Big factory of "Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels" was launched in November 2024. Representative companies of mobility, electronics, precision machine and other participated to "raBit".

Also Read | Who Is Abidur Chowdhury? All You Need To Know About Apple Designer Who Worked on iPhone Air and Has Now Left Company for an AI Startup.

Regarding next generation fuel, Mobility company assume several options--Hydrogen, Electronics, Biomass.

In this factory staff investigate about bioethanol, especially procurement of material and decreasing CO2 emission on the process of production.

Also Read | India IT Spending Expected To Reach USD 176.3 Billion in 2026, Up 10.6% On-Year Due to Faster Adoption of Cloud and Digital Technologies: Report.

Globally its materials are corn, sugar cane, rice straw; in this factory a kind of Gramineae = Sorghum is used. It is provided from Namie town.

From material bioethanol is produced for vehicle fuel. Investigation covers counting, how many materials can produce how many bioethanol?

In addition investigation covers utilization of byproducts = concentrated oxygen and CO2.

Fukushima overcame earthquake damage and reincarnation as an accumulation site of next generation fuel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)